Hiding Out? Kristen Bell Bails On Today Show Appearance Amid Dax Shepard Anniversary Post Controversy!

Is Kristen Bell avoiding the spotlight completely after arousing controversy?

Over the weekend, the Veronica Mars star REALLY rubbed fans the wrong way! ICYMI, she posted what was seemingly intended to be a hilarious tribute to Dax Shepard on their 12th wedding anniversary, but to many it felt “tone-deaf.” She wrote:

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.’ ”

Clearly this was something they found funny as a couple. But fans rushed to the comments to sound off with disapproval:

“And we didn’t see any flags in this?” “Yikes … sometimes we don’t need to post allll of our thoughts” “That’s….a very weird thing to say.” “just an fyi, posting this caption during domestic violence awareness month is unbelievably tone deaf :/ please reconsider” “Dark humor and rage baiting is a thing. But this is not it. Read the room hun. That’s offensive.”

Yikes! The 45-year-old has since limited her comments on the original post to drown out some of the noise… And now she’s taken another step towards privacy.

On Wednesday morning, Kristen was slated to appear on NBC’s the Today Show with co-star Justine Lupe to promote Season 2 of their hit Netflix show Nobody Wants This. Her name is clearly listed RIGHT on the show’s schedule! However, Lupe ended up being interviewed solo… And NO mention was made of Kristen’s noticeable absence! Whoa!

Was this the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star’s attempt at hiding out until the controversy surrounding her post blows over?? There’s been no explanation for her absence, so… Kinda seems like it.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

