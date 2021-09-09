Kristen Stewart Says The Ghost Of Princess Diana Gave The Biopic Her Blessing!

Kristen Stewert’s new Princess Diana film may not have gotten an official blessing from the royal family, but she says she got the okay from one royal in particular…

Princess Di herself!

In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times promoting the upcoming film Spencer, the 31-year-old actress said she felt the late royal’s presence while shooting the biopic, noting that she believes Diana had given her “the sign-off” from beyond the grave.

The Happiest Season star explained:

“I felt some spooky, spiritual feelings making this movie. Even if I was just fantasizing. I felt like there were moments where I kind of got the sign-off.”

Well, K.Stew would know. We mean, gurl did play a medium in the 2016 film Personal Shopper! Maybe she went all method and learned how to speak to the dead?

The El Lay native went on to explain why playing the pop culture icon was a “scary” endeavor, sharing:

“It’s scary to tell a story about someone who’s not alive anymore and who already felt so invaded. I never wanted to feel like we were invading anything, just that we were kind of adding to the multiplicity of a beautiful thing.”

As for how she went about portraying Prince Harry and Prince William’s mother, who tragically died in a car crash at age 36 in 1997, the star said she merely tried to capture Diana’s “ground-shaking” quality, adding:

“Any picture or interview I’ve ever seen of her, there’s an explosive, ground-shaking quality to her that I always feel like you never really know what’s going to happen. Even when she’s walking the red carpet, it just feels a little bit scary. That could be projection, because we all know what happened. But she just has this feral cat feel. So I wanted to convey that. There’s no way to plan chaos. You just have to fall into it.”

Later in the chat, K.Stew described the Princess of Wales as a “live wire” who “harbored an immense rage,” which is something the Twilight alum said she could relate to.

She explained:

“There are times where she’s really backed into a corner. It’s easy to start getting into entitlement and ask, ‘What does she have to be angry about? She knew what she was signing up for.’ This is a poetic imagining of what it might have felt like for a woman on a precipice and in a certain state of helplessness. We have no idea what happened… But I don’t think she was ever able to come to terms with the rejection. She just couldn’t stomach the lie anymore. And that is a feeling that is really easy to relate to. That would make me angry. I think it would make anyone angry. How can you not empathize with that?”

Kristen had no problem drawing from personal experience, as the BAFTA winner admitted she knows “what it’s like to feel backed into a corner” and feel “defiance” toward others. She shared:

“You have no idea how many times people will go, ‘So you don’t give a f**k, huh?’ Are you kidding? Is that really the impression? Because it’s the opposite of that… It’s so desperately the opposite. It’s a convoluted idea, but I definitely understand what it feels like to want human connection and actually, ironically, feel distanced by the amount that’s thrust at you.”

Wow. Sounds like Kristen really connected to this role — it’s no surprise Diana’s ghost gave her approval!

Do U believe K.Stew really felt the late royal’s presence during filming? Share your thoughts (below), and get ready to see Spencer in theaters on November 5.

