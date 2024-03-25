Ariana Madix Snags $1.6 Million Hollywood Hills Home -- She's Free From Living With Tom Sandoval!

Ariana Madix is movin’ on up!

The 38-year-old reality TV star has been battling ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval over the fate of their Valley Village home for a while now, but in the meantime, she’s getting the hell out of Dodge!! According to a new report from Page Six, the Vanderpump Rules star has purchased a $1.6 million home in the Hollywood Hills. And she ain’t sharing this one with Tom! LOLz!!

Related: Did Lala Kent Get ‘Eviscerated’ By Ariana Madix At VPR Reunion Like Fans Claim??

Per that outlet, the Chicago actress dropped the coin on a mid-century house in a spot high up in the iconic Hollywood Hills. It’s got picturesque views of much of the expanse of Los Angeles and a look at the Hollywood sign! So cool! An insider told the outlet on Sunday that the Bravo vet is looking at this new house as a new chapter in her life:

“Ariana has fallen in love with this home and is excited for a new chapter.”

Love it!

The home has three beds, two baths, and was just recently renovated after being originally built back in 1962. And even though it’s built straight-up into the air like so many homes in the steep and narrow hills, it’s got space!! The backyard can host up to 20 guests! So there’s no doubt Ariana will be having a housewarming party very soon — if she hasn’t already!

Remember, back in January, Ariana actually sued Tom in order to force a sale of the home they shared together in Valley Village before Scandoval blew up their worlds. That battle is still ongoing. But clearly, Ariana wanted out so bad that she just couldn’t bear the thought of not having her own space. And honestly, good for her!!

Only one thing left to do, really… cuts to Scheana Shay saying she’s always wanted a house in the Hollywood Hills! LOLz!! Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via The View/Bravo/YouTube]