Kristin Davis Opens up About Being 'Ridiculed Relentlessly' For Getting Fillers: ‘I Have Shed Tears About It’

Kristin Davis is getting real about the negative comments she’s received about her appearance over the years.

In an interview published on Friday by The Telegraph, the 58-year-old actress opened up about aging while being in the public eye – sharing how she often felt a lot of pressure to appear younger. She told the outlet:

“It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times. And it’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that. The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted.”

Due to the pressure to keep a more youthful appearance, Kristin turned to cosmetic procedures and first tried out Botox. After getting it done, the Sex and the City alum insisted she “didn’t do anything else for a long time.” But Kristin later experimented with fillers in her face – something she says she’s been “ridiculed relentlessly” for doing ever since:

“I have done fillers and it’s been good and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad. I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

The And Just Like That star went on to slam how unfair it is that “people personally blame” the patient rather than the doctors who did the work “when it goes wrong.” She has a point! In addition to getting Botox and fillers, Kristin confessed that she had gotten her lips done – which she has received a lot of hate on social media for ever since the Sex and the City spinoff series dropped last year. She never noticed how her lips actually looked until her inner circle came forward and was honest with her about them:

“No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time. But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually. The thing is you don’t smile at yourself in the mirror. Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people.”

Lolz. We love Kristin’s honesty when it comes to her cosmetic procedures. Hopefully, she won’t let the haters get to her too much! As long as she’s happy, it doesn’t matter what anyone thinks about the work she’s had done! You can read her entire interview with The Telegraph HERE.

