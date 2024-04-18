Megan Fox Tries Unrecognizable New Look Amid MGK Relationship Drama!

Megan Fox, is that you? That is the question many fans had when she tested a brand-new look amid her relationship drama with Machine Gun Kelly!

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a picture of herself looking completely unrecognizable! Typically, we see snapshots of Megan on social media with a full face of makeup. But this time, she opted to post a mirror selfie showing the minimal cosmetic products on her face. She only sported what appeared to be a touch of mascara and lip gloss. But other than that? She kept her skin bare!

In the photo, she also rocked a black sports bra, plaid pajama bottoms, and long blue hair. Check out the stunning photo (below):

Wow!

Megan stunned fans with her new look! It even took ’em a minute to recognize her, mistaking the actress for Kim Kardashian and yes, even Chelsea Blackwell. How the tables have turned! LOLz! The Love Is Blind star famously said people told her she looks like Megan. But now, the Jennifer’s Body star has been compared to Chelsea! See the reactions (below):

“You look like Chelsea from love is blind. I don’t know why you copied her style.” “Kim Kardashian is that you?!” “I thought this was Kim Kardashian.” “This isn’t Megan Fox.” “Why does she look so different?” “I had to look @ the name bc I didn’t know who that was.” “I didn’t know who the hell I was looking at until I read the account name…..wtf???” “Megan Fox doesn’t look like Megan Fox anymore”

There’s nothing wrong with her trying out a new look, people! She looks gorgeous in the pic if you ask us! And considering her relationship with MGK is up in the air after calling off their engagement, what better way to distract yourself from the drama than a mini transformation?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Megan Fox/Instagram, Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube]