ONE LAST UGLY CRY! See The Trailer For The Final Season Of KUWTK!

It’s here! The first trailer for the 20th and final (!!!) season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians dropped Thursday morning, and it’s (mostly) all about nostalgia!

There’s the moment, captured on camera, when Kris Jenner breaks the news to the crew that after 14 years they’re going to part ways. Kim Kardashian West gets so moved she even gifts us with one more ugly cry face!

Then there’s the moment Kim sees Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian sleeping on the couch together, and the whole fam has to admit what we’ve known for years — that they’re totally OTP! But with both dating other people, will anything change? It would make a hell of a season finale…

And looking toward the future, Khloé Kardashian drops a big statement on Tristan Thompson: she’s ready for another baby! WOW!

Will this last season of the classic reality show be the best? Ch-ch-check out the trailer and get ready to be moved (below)!

