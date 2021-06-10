KUWTK Producer Spills Tea On Which KarJenner Hated Filming The Most Before Series Finale!

It’s time to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians after 20 seasons. But before we close that chapter, there are a couple more jaw-dropping insider secrets to be revealed about our fave family.

Ahead of the finale, KUWTK executive producer Farnaz Farjam spilled some tea about the behind-the-scenes dynamics while filming the show. Specifically, dishing on which KarJenner loves being in front of the camera and who would just rather not. And trust us when we say you’ll be shocked by his answer for the latter!

According to the Daily Mail, the longtime employee confessed Kim Kardashian enjoys the spotlight the most:

“I would probably say Kim.”

Yeah, that isn’t too surprising. Though, we imagine Khloé Kardashian would also be up there considering she fought so hard for the show and ended up being outvoted by the rest of the famous crew, who said it was time to move on.

Farnaz then admitted which reality star hated filming the most, saying:

“I would say Kylie likes to film the least, but she’s actually way more present in the final season — probably because it was season 20, and it was coming to an end.”

While viewers have seen less of the 23-year-old over the years, it’s wild the producer chose her over Kourtney Kardashian! We mean, the Poosh founder made a pretty big fuss about wanting to leave KUWTK after a massive fight in season 18. And if not her, Kendall Jenner might have been in the running way before Kylie in our books.

Thinking back on it, though, the Kylie Cosmetics founder reportedly wanted to quit at one point and felt like she didn’t “need the show at all anymore.” There was also that time where she opened up about not wanting to be so famous to her ex-bestie Jordyn Woods on Life of Kylie, explaining:

“I just don’t know who I’m doing it for. It’s like I see Kendall, Bella, and Hayley they’re just out here like every day, they put their outfits together, they’re made for this, which isn’t a bad thing. They look so good every day. Sometimes I wish I could do what they do, but it’s like that’s not me. I don’t want my picture taken. I don’t want people to see what outfit I’m wearing. Every time there’s paparazzi, I cover my face. I would rather wear this hoodie and Heelys and sweats every day. The only reason why I keep it up a little bit is because of Kylie Cosmetics, but it’s so much pressure. I want to grow as a person the way I wanna grow on the path I want to take.”

So we guess it makes some sense? But our money still would have been on Kourt. Farnaz then went on to add how Kylie has joined in on more family ventures this season, sharing:

“If you think about the last few family trips that we did, Kylie was missing — but she came for this one, and she was definitely way more present this season.”

Wow… Are you surprised Kylie Jenner liked filming the least? Who would you have guessed initially? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

