Kardashian Family Gifts KUWTK Crew $10K Rolex Watches After Final Episode!

The Kar-Jenner family has nothing but love and appreciation for their Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew.

A source revealed to TMZ that the famous family surprised the loyal team of about 30 people with $10,000 Rolex watches for all their hard work after 15 years on set together. That’s $300,000 total! Just… wow! They really didn’t hold back!

On Friday, January 8, the reality stars finished filming the last episode of the show. In a series of photos and videos posted to Instagram Stories, Kim Kardashian documented the behind-the-scenes action on their final day on the set of the E! series. The momma-of-four shared clips of their final mic-ing session and a family garden picnic, which included a Beignet truck, cookies with their faces on them, and fancy cocktails.

The insider also disclosed that the fam thanked everyone with speeches after production officially wrapped, and crew members proceeded to reflect on the good (and wild) times while working on the show.

Back in September, the Kardashians announced that KUWTK, which premiered in 2007 and produced 12 spinoff series, would end after its 20th season. At the time, Kim shared the upsetting news in a heartfelt Insta post, writing:

“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

In October, Kris Jenner told Beauty Inc. that social media was actually the driving force in their decision to end, saying:

“When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms. The world has changed. Now there are so many, the viewer doesn’t have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real time.”

Luckily for longtime fans, the family won’t go anywhere just quite yet! Last month, they revealed their exclusive deal with Disney to star and executive produce a new reality series for Hulu.

The final season of the OG show will air early 2021.

What do U guys think about the expensive presents the Kardashians gave? Too much or too little for their dedicated crew members? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

