Kyle Richards 'Cut Off' From Paris Hilton's Baby Amid Feud With Kathy -- Found Out About Him On Instagram!

Kyle Richards is missing out on some major family moments — and she’s not thrilled about it.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the mother of four got candid about how her rift with big sis Kathy Hilton has left her on the outskirts of family milestones — like the birth of Paris Hilton’s son in particular!

While on a walk with sister Kim Richards and co-star Dorit Kemsley, Kyle asked Kim if she’d seen Paris’ firstborn son Phoenix yet, to which the 59-year-old responded, “Yeah, he looks so cute.”

The scene then cut to a flashback of Kyle chatting with Mauricio Umansky about learning of the baby boy’s arrival:

“I still can’t believe that I found out from my Instagram that she had a baby.”

Damn!

She then asked her daughters, Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 23, if they had plans to go meet Phoenix — but they said it felt “weird” not doing it with their mom. Like a good momma, though, she encouraged her daughters to have their “own relationship” with the extended family, and to not “get involved” with her own issues with Kathy. But because of said estrangement with her big sis, she says she’s been “cut off” from her nieces — and their babies:

“My sister and my nieces are a package deal, so if Kathy and I have an argument, all of a sudden it’s like okay, I’m cut off from everybody.”

Back on the hike, Kim pleaded with Kyle to mend her relationship with Kathy:

“I do believe, I’m going to get emotional, that life is too short to fight. It’s just not worth it. It bothers me. I want you guys to fix it somehow. It can be so short.”

Kyle responded:

“I don’t even know how we got here. I was having a good time with her, and I only had good intentions, wanting her in the group, and I don’t know how this happened.”

But Kim, being a neutral sibling, said she doesn’t assign blame to either Kyle or Kathy, alone — but to both:

“Both of you could have done something a little different. But in the moment, you don’t see that. I don’t think either one was basically wrong or not wrong. I don’t want to get into that. But I think we could all make different decisions and everything is a lesson.”

She added:

“When I think about all the time we’re losing right now with babies coming into the family. We would normally all be together during this time. We would all be close with all of these kids the way we were when all of our kids were growing up. And that makes me sad.”

Aww… It sounds like her sisters’ feud is really affecting her. So sad! Kyle responded:

“Sometimes you have to take a little step back and wait until it’s the right time.”

But Kim wisely warned her:

“​​But you don’t want to let so much time go that there becomes resentment.”

Very true… Kathy has been more and more vocal about her little sister lately, so hopefully that’s a sign they can repair their relationship soon.

