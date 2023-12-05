Kyle Richards Gives Surprising Update On Mauricio Umansky Marriage After Posing With Him In Festive Photo!

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s holiday season is off to a happy start.

After a rough year, it looks like the estranged spouses are putting their differences aside in the name of a bit of holiday cheer. On Sunday, they joined their daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 Portia, 15, and Kyle’s eldest daughter from a previous marriage, Farrah, 35, for a festive shopping trip at The Grove outdoor mall in Los Angeles.

Alexia shared a shot of the happy family posing in front of an enormous Christmas tree on her Instagram Story the same day, in which Kyle and Mo stood next to one another. See (below):

Cute!

We’re so happy to see them still prioritizing their family dynamic. And according to Kyle, it’s becoming easier!

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told TMZ she and the Buying Beverly Hills star are “getting along” after the festive family outing — and they’re even planning on spending Christmas together!

Aww! Well, we did just see them celebrating Thanksgiving as a united family, so we’re not too surprised. But the 54-year-old wants one thing to be clear: she and Mo are nowhere near healed. She told the outlet they’re just “just taking everything a day at a time.”

That’s certainly a great start! And also, does this mean big sis Kathy Hilton was wrong?? Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC/YouTube & Nicky Nelson/WENN]