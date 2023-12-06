Kathy Hilton Says Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade 'Are Enjoying Each Other' Right Now!

Kathy Hilton has nothing but love for her sister Kyle Richards‘ new pal Morgan Wade!

The 64-year-old sat down with Extra at her annual Christmas PJ party for an interview published on Tuesday. And she was, of course, pressed about Kyle and Morgan’s rumored relationship. The pair have sparked tons of dating rumors ever since they’ve become attached at the hip amid the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s marriage woes with Mauricio Umansky. Despite this, they’ve continued to maintain that they are just BFFs. Kathy… agreed! She maintained:

“They are very good friends.”

Really? No sparks?? Even after that sexy music video?!

Without leaning into the romance theories, the socialite did make it clear the Wilder Days artist has won her over. While recalling getting a matching four-leaf clover tattoo with Kyle following their feud last year, she said elsewhere in the chat:

“Kyle brought Morgan over and we spent a lot of time together. I really, really like her.”

Aw! As for what led the women to bond so quickly, she added:

“Morgan had a mastectomy and my mother had breast cancer. Kyle really liked her music and then hearing what she was going through, they clicked.”

Plus it helps that the country musician is “a really good influence” on the Bravolebrity, Paris Hilton‘s momma dished:

“Morgan is sober and Kyle decided not to drink anymore, so I think they have been a really good influence on each other and I think they are enjoying each other. And that’s all I know.”

Sorry, they’re “enjoying each other”? When has anyone ever said that about any two friends in the history of friendship?? Kathy is towing the party line with the “just friends” narrative, but frankly we’re having a hard time believing she believes it.

The fashion designer later got very serious about what she wants for her little sister in the future, whomever she ends up with:

“All I want her to be is happy. The children are the most important, my nieces, and Kyle deserves to be happy, she is a wonderful mother and a wonderful wife, she deserves to be happy, she’s worked hard.”

It’s hard to know what’s going to happen with Kyle and Morgan, but at least the Halloween alum has someone to keep her company through her split with Mauricio! Whether it’s just a friendship or something more! Hear Kathy’s full interview (below):

Thoughts?! Think Kathy knows more than she’s letting on? Tell us in the comments (below)!

