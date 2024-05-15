Kyle Richards Confirms Mauricio Umansky Officially Moved Out -- While She Was Out Of Town!

Mauricio Umansky moved out while Kyle Richards was out of town.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted as much on the latest episode of the Bitch Bible podcast which dropped on Tuesday. And after her husband of 28 years bought his own place in West Hollywood to function as his newly-found bachelor pad, she had quite a moment of surreal reaction. To that end, even though Kyle has moved on from Mau in some notable ways, that doesn’t mean their split hasn’t been very difficult for her, too.

Speaking on the podcast about the moment Mau moved out amid their ongoing and difficult separation, the Bravo veteran explained:

“I always knew when that day came it would feel strange, very real all of a sudden, and that’s exactly what happened. I’m a mom of four, I have a busy household.”

The 55-year-old admitted that she was “used to having a lot of chaos” in the house thanks to her four daughters — Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16 — as well as “six dogs” that make the place a madhouse. But three of her daughters are grown up now, of course. And with the fourth nearly off into her adult life, too, having the Buying Beverly Hills star up and move out so suddenly was shocking. Kyle explained:

“The day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I’m like, ‘everything’s so quiet.’ I was like, ‘where is everybody?’ … It was strange. Just like, ‘wow, it’s gonna be like this sometimes.'”

It was super strange for her most especially because the 53-year-old real estate mogul moved out while Kyle was “out of town” one weekend. Whoa! So abrupt, and right out from behind her back! But the truth is that Mau’s secret move actually benefitted Kyle greatly. She acknowledged that him moving without her around was “the smart thing to do,” and she added:

“I didn’t want to be there to see that.”

Oof.

Now, Kyle is trying to see things from a more positive perspective. She noted that she had been forcing herself to view her marriage as an “accomplishment” rather than a failure. But that doesn’t mean flipping the mental switch on that hasn’t been very difficult for her:

“It took me a while to really realize that. I was very proud of my marriage and my family that we built. It was hard for me to finally get to a place where I could say, ‘this was a success, no matter what.'”

What a challenge to think of it that way — but also how meaningful. They made it nearly three decades, and have great and successful children to carry on their legacy. That part of it means something, for sure! Still doesn’t make the split any less difficult, though. Thoughts, y’all? Share ’em (below)…

[Image via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN]