Kyle Richards Is SO DONE Mauricio Umansky -- She's Ditched His Last Name!

He moves out, so she moves on!

Seems like we’ve been reporting on the end of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky‘s relationship for months now. Things finally reached the peak this week, when reports surfaced that Mau got himself a condo and moved out of the family home. Well now, Kyle is making her own statement by ditching the Umansky last name… In more ways than one!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills removed the “U” in her monogram on a new piece of jewelry!! The gold Sig Ward jewels featured the letters “K,” “R,” and “E” for Kyle Egan Richards. See it (below):

Wonder if her girls — Farrah, 35, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, with Mau, had any hand in this special present.

The necklace was only part of Kyle’s social moves. The actress also removed her estranged husband’s last name from her Instagram account. Her bio still reads she’s a “wife” — so possibly forgot to erase that part! Get on it, girl!

Thoughts on all this Perezcious readers?? Are you happy the former couple is finally makes official moves to separate themselves?? SOUND OFF in the comments!

[Image via Kyle Richards/Mauricio Umansky/Instagram]