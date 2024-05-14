Kyle Richards FREAKS Out Over A RAT On Her Car! Watch The Hilarious Encounter!

Kyle Richards just had a FREAK encounter with a rat!

On Monday night, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her Instagram to share a video of herself chilling in her car. But suddenly, an all-too-friendly critter crawled onto her window and sat there staring at her for what felt like forever! And yes, she was panicking! (And we would have, too!!)

In the caption, she explained that her “passenger side window was DOWN” as she got some work done in her car outside of a coffee shop. But all of a sudden, she noticed the small animal appear on her car — and because the window was open, she was immediately worried that it might find its way inside somehow. Eek!



The 55-year-old Bravo personality broke down the situation, writing:

“So this happened to me today. I stopped for coffee & was sitting in my car looking at emails. Now, before you judge my reaction (yes, a disclaimer is coming) know that at first my passenger side window was DOWN and and I was afraid to put my car in reverse because my rear view mirrors would move potentially creating a worse scenario. And I was too afraid to put my legs down where the gas pedal is in case there was a point of entry down there I also couldn’t feel my legs”

In the video, the reality star got a jump scare when she turned to find the rat perched up on her driver’s side window looking directly at her. It then chilled out in the corner between the window and mirror looking content as could be while Kyle exclaimed from inside:

“Why is it looking at me like that?”

LOLz!

She later tried tapping on her window to get a nearby man’s attention for help, but he didn’t hear her. She groaned:

“Oh, my God, please help me, what is happening?”

Unfortunately, the video cut out before she revealed what happened to the animal, but she updated fans in the comments:

“he would not leave!!! Maybe five minutes after I [stopped] the video he dropped down and I did not know where to! So I zoomed out and had to pull over and park for 20 minutes until I could feel my legs again.”

Damn! This creature really shook her up! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

OMG!

It looked so fake at first! We’ve never seen a rat hang out on a car like this! But Kyle’s emotional meltdown in the background sure proved the rat was 100% real — and terrorizing her!

Reacting to the hilarious clip, Chrissy Teigen had a VERY different take on the interaction, sharing:

“Oh my god he’s so f**king cute I’d die of happiness!! I’d also pretend it was a loved one who passed away coming to visit me lol.”

Kristin Chenoweth added:

“This is maybe the best video. Ever.”

Meanwhile, other fans teased:

“‘I’m not the richest mouse in Beverly Hills, but I am the luckiest’ — the mouse, probably” “But why was he looking at you like that?! Lmao like he found his soul mate.” “KYLE I WOULD GO INTO F**KING CARDIAC ARREST.” “I’m dead. This little cutie wanted to be your friend. I love him”

Wild how everyone has such drastically different reactions. LMFAO! What about you? Would you find this sweet or terrifying? Sound OFF with your take (below)!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube & Kyle Richards/Instagram]