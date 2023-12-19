New Couple Alert?! Mauricio Umansky Steps Out With A Third, MUCH YOUNGER Woman Amid Kyle Richards Split!

Sure seems like Mauricio Umansky‘s showmance is officially over!

The real estate broker was spotted with yet another new woman by his side this weekend! Amid his separation with wife Kyle Richards, he was already rumored to be having a brief fling with his Dancing with the Stars pro partner Emma Slater. We guess it was very brief! Mau might not be divorced yet, but the dude is apparently enjoying being single. LOLz!

The 53-year-old’s latest outing was in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday night. He was seen leaving dinner with social media influencer Alexandria Wolfe (who used to go by Alex Rae), per photos obtained by Page Six. The pair, who have a 20-year age gap (she’s basically the age of his daughters — oof), were photographed as they exited a restaurant. It must’ve been a wild night since the 33-year-old was carrying her shoes! Wow!

Related: Kroy Biermann Reacts To Kim Selling His Expensive Stuff On Social Media!

While the possible new couple didn’t show off any PDA, they both beamed for the cameras. Plus, it appeared like they were alone for the night. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Mauricio Umansky, 53, steps out with barefooted influencer Alexandria Wolfe, 33, in Aspen https://t.co/3FKWtJm8Wt pic.twitter.com/AbOtUhrZz7 — Page Six (@PageSix) December 19, 2023

Well, then! They seem happy!

FWIW, according to her Instagram, she’s based in Beverly Hills, so this wasn’t necessarily just some vacation romp either. Did they travel to Aspen together?? Hmm…

As mentioned, the Buying Beverly Hills star was most recently linked to the dancer, whom he got a little too cozy with after they were paired up during his brief stint on the competition show earlier this year. Their fling has seemingly fizzled out since he was seen all over another mystery woman in Texas last month — and now with the fashion designer. Meanwhile, his ex is rumored to be dating country musician Morgan Wade, though the ladies have insisted they’re just pals. So far, Mau and Alex haven’t commented on the dating buzz.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do U think is going on here? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Mauricio Umansky/Emma Slater/Alexandria Wolfe/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]