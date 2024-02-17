Kylie Jenner ‘Begging’ BF Timothée Chalamet To Get Her Into Movies: REPORT

Kylie Jenner wants to become a… movie star?!

An insider told Life & Style that the 26-year-old makeup mogul has been interested in following in her big sister Kim Kardashian’s footsteps and pursuing a career in acting for a while. She’s even reportedly trained with some private coaches over the years! However, Kylie hasn’t taken the plunge into the business because she is terrified of failing. The source explained:

“Kylie’s had acting ambitions for years and had private coaches and some high-profile teachers but she’s always held back because of her fear of failure.”

But now that the reality star is involved with Timothée Chalamet, she feels ready to try her luck in the movie industry! She even reportedly wants his help to achieve this goal by getting them to star in a project together! The source said:

“She’s begging Timothée to costar with her. She’s convinced they’d make a great pair onscreen because they won’t have to fake their chemistry.”

Hmm. But what does Timothée think about her big dreams? The 28-year-old Dune star believes Kylie has talent. However, the insider noted he made sure she knows what to expect from the business as he wants her to have realistic expectations going into this next chapter in her career:

“He’ll support her if she wants to pursue acting, but he warned her it’s not for the faint of heart. There’s always going to be rejection.”

On top of rejection, Kylie needs to be ready for the harsh critics! She’s already receiving some intense criticism from social media users of her desire to even begin an acting career! See some reactions from an online thread (below):

“How delusional can a girl get? At least we know what she’s using him for.” “I don’t believe it at all (because) Kylie would (never) want to act. She doesn’t even do an interview without her mom.” “He thinks she has talent? How would he know?… Imagine having to beg a literal actor to be in a movie with you and he won’t do it. This is more embarrassing for her than she thinks.”

Ouch…

It appears Kylie has her work cut out for her to get people to be on board with her possible acting career. Fortunately, she will have Kim and Timothée by her side if she goes down this route. Would YOU want to see Kylie in a movie in the future, Perezcious readers? Drop your thoughts on her potential next career move in the comments (below).

