Kylie Jenner Covers Herself In BLOOD For Creepy Halloween Video -- Watch!

OMG!!

Kylie Jenner is getting into the Halloween spirit by… showing off a new kink?

The reality TV star posted a dramatic new video on Tuesday to tease a new collaboration for her company Kylie Cosmetics, and while the vid captures her sexy bod like usual, it has a shocking twist. With kids’ voices singing a creepy song in the background, the model is completely covered in BLOOD.

Ch-ch-check out the spine-chilling clip (below)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner)

While sharing the teaser, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum captioned the video:

“can you guess who we collaborated with this year for halloween? collection reveal coming today”

While we don’t know who the collab is with yet, fans sure had some hilarious guesses! Take a look:

“Tampax?” “Heinz ketchup?” “American horror story?”

I’m guessing Megan Fox cause this promo is giving me Jennifer’s Body vibes — Abbs ✌???? (@Abbi_Bear_) October 5, 2021

LOLz!! Megan Fox does feel like a good guess considering she’s already teamed up with another Kardashian. Who do you think the collab is with?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

