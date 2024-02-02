Ariana Madix Dishes On The Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met -- And Once Dated WHICH A-List Comedian?!

Ariana Madix is letting it ALL hang out!

The Vanderpump Rules star has been on a pretty incredible revenge tour ever since ex Tom Sandoval‘s shocking affair with Bravo co-star Rachel Leviss was first revealed way back when. And while Scandoval itself rightly sucked for Ariana as she grappled with the awful end of her relationship in the most public way, the revenge tour far after the fact has been nothing but sweet!!

Take this week for example. On Wednesday night, the 38-year-old reality TV vet took the stage for an event in New York City called Single AF: An Evening For Bad B*tches. As we reported early on Friday afternoon, Madix used the event to tease the apparently-imminent opening of Something About Her, the sandwich shop she and Katie Maloney have been working on for a very long time in WeHo. And that’s not all!!

Event host Matt Rogers and attendees sitting in the audience collectively also asked Ariana plenty of other questions about her life. Per the US Sun, which had a reporter on hand to watch the whole event go down live, two questions in particular caught pretty much everybody’s attention. And they both had to do with celeb run-ins!

At one point during the nearly two-hour show, Ariana gossiped about the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met. Her answer? Kate Beckinsale!! Oh, no!! Madix wouldn’t offer up too many details about why the actress is apparently the rudest celeb she’s ever interacted with, but she did say their meeting came at a party at TomTom, and that Kate is “so rude, but so hot.” Damn!

Another question popped up during the evening, too: has the VPR vet ever hooked up with a celebrity? (Ya know, like, not a celebrity linked to her popular Bravo show?) Well, Ariana answered in the affirmative! She HAS!! According to her… drum roll please… Madix dated comedian Daniel Tosh for “a hot sec.” Wild!! This was years ago, she revealed, when she was a cocktail server at the Laugh Factory and the Tosh.0 star was hustling stand-up comedy stints there!

