Kylie Jenner Tries To Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors For GOOD By Eating Sushi In A Crop Top! LOOK!

Kylie Jenner is shutting down that pregnancy rumor with the help of a crop top!

Last month, comedian Daniel Tosh claimed the 26-year-old reality star — who shares Stormi and Aire Webster with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott — was expecting a baby amid her relationship with Timothée Chalamet. She seemed to subtly address the rumor weeks later when she posted a video on Instagram Stories of herself posing in a pair of baggy jeans from her clothing brand Khy. In the clip, Kylie pulled her shirt up to expose her flat tummy and even turned to the side to give everyone another angle of her toned midriff!

Of course, since it was an ad plenty of fans didn’t think it was proof of anything. We all know she could have recorded these videos months before the official launch of the jeans. So folks have continued to wonder if she’s pregnant with Timmy’s child!

But now she appears to be making it crystal clear she doesn’t have a bun in the oven! On Wednesday, the makeup mogul stepped out with her big sister, Kendall Jenner, at the celeb-favorite restaurant Sushi Park in West Hollywood. During the outing, she sported a white cropped t-shirt that showed off her flat stomach and a pair of leather pants. Yep, no baby bump in sight! Check it out (below):

That is one flat tummy! And remember, pregnant women aren’t supposed to eat sushi at all! So yeah, there is nothing subtle about this! Kylie’s letting everyone know she is definitely NOT expecting a baby right now! We’re guessing this is a double barrel blast intended to kill that rumor for good!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram, Phil Lewis/WENN]