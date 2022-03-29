Kylie Jenner's Baby Name Change May Take MONTHS -- But Caitlyn Already Has The Inside Scoop!

Kylie Jenner‘s son may not be named Wolf Webster any more, but whatever the baby boy’s name turns out to be, it may be a little while longer before the world knows it.

And it could be quite a while after that before it’s officially legally recognized by the government, too! Apparently, re-naming a baby isn’t the easiest process!

As it turns out, just because Kylie and partner Travis Scott decided baby Wolf’s name didn’t quite fit the newborn, they can’t just snap their fingers and change the name as they please! In fact, the entire process can take a few weeks — if not months right now, owing to pandemic-related government staffing and paperwork delays — before the couple’s baby is officially re-named!

Per TMZ, the process begins with the couple filing a petition to change the baby’s name. In El Lay, those are typically approved and signed by a judge working in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Judges typically only deny name changes if the new name is “designed to be used to defraud or deceive,” and since we can’t imagine that being the case here, it would seem to be a simple signature issue.

From there, the forms are sent to the State Capitol in Sacramento, where the documents are processed by the state. That “usually takes 6-8 weeks,” per the outlet, at which point the state then officially amends the birth certificate, processes the new name on legally identifying documents, and makes it official. Sounds so simple… and yet it takes so long!

For what it’s worth, TMZ also claims it took Kanye West “almost 2 months” to officially complete his name change to Ye, so it seems like Kylie and Travis might be in for a little bit of a wait on this one. But time is something they have!

In the meantime, if you’re like us, and curious about what the baby’s new name may be, simply look to… Caitlyn Jenner?!?!

The 72-year-old spoke to ET about Kylie and Wolf the baby boy on Sunday, and gave a little bit of insight into the Life Of Kylie alum’s conversations surrounding a new name. Explaining that she has talked to Kylie quite a bit about the baby boy’s identity shift, the I Am Cait star nevertheless insisted she was sworn to secrecy, saying (below):

“I cannot tell. [Kylie] has not officially announced it. We have discussed this a lot. I think I have a lot of experience on naming people, especially trying to name yourself, and it’s very difficult.”

Of course, Caitlyn changed her name after revealing that she was transgender in 2015, so she arguably knows quite a bit about name changes, identity, and doing what feels right.

To that end, Caitlyn explained more about Kylie’s decision to the outlet:

“When you have a little child, you know the little baby comes out and you think of what it should be, but then you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend time with them and say, ‘I don’t know if that name fits, maybe it’s another name.’ That’s Kylie’s decision. When she officially announces it, but honestly, I think this is very good.”

Inneresting!

Of course, in the past, Caitlyn has previously struggled to keep secrets with regards to the KarJenner empire — and specifically regarding Kylie’s private family life. So honestly we’re a little sad she didn’t let something slip here! Ha!

