Kylie Jenner Looks Timeless In A Wedding Dress-Inspired Look At The 2024 Met Gala!

Kylie Jenner is on the Met Gala red carpet! And she looks fab!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in a timeless, pearly-colored Oscar de la Renta gown that’s totally wedding dress chic! She paired the look with a sleek bun, clean makeup, and a white rose in her hair. See (below):

Kylie Jenner is an ethereal goddess at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/sXVbqwCxSx — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 7, 2024

Kylie Jenner is rising and shining at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/03JpnukBez — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 7, 2024

Definitely leaning into the timeless aspect of The Garden of Time theme! But while her dress may not have been as intricately-detailed as some of the other looks, her bullet bra-style top and STUNNING train reminds onlookers that she’s a fashion mainstay!

What do YOU think of Kylie’s look, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]