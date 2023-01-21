Kylie Jenner Finally Shares First Full Pic Of Her Son AND Reveals His New Name!

Kylie Jenner finally did it!

As you know, the 25-year-old makeup mogul and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together in February 2022, revealing their baby boy’s name was Wolf Webster. However, the moniker did not last too long. She later announced that the former couple decided to change it because they knew it “just didn’t suit him” once they signed the birth certificate. For a long time, they’ve kept the new name a secret from everyone (except for one fan) nor have they posted a full picture of the little one. But now, it looks like Kylie is ready to officially introduce the world to her son!

On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to post several images of her little man – whose name is… Aire! In the carousel of photos, Kylie could be seen taking a mirror selfie as she snuggled up with him, and another showed the tiny tot wearing a shirt with some cars on it and a black beanie. A third snap then saw Kylie tickling Aire before a final photo showed him covered in some sort of treat. Ch-ch-check out some of the adorable photos HERE or (below):

AWWWW!! So precious!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via WENN, Kylie Jenner/Instagram]