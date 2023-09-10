Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods ‘Hard Launch’ Their Rekindled Friendship With New TikTok Video!

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods made their rekindled friendship official!

The 26-year-old reality star took to TikTok on Saturday to share a video of her visiting an Acne Studios store in New York to see her latest collaboration with the brand. Kylie showed footage of the storefront and the interior, including some of the designs on the racks. However, that is not what caught most social media users’ attention. Nope, it was the fact that she stopped to take a mirror selfie with JORDYN! She even included a clip of them leaving the store and entering a car together while walking past a crowd of fans. You can see the video (below):

OMG! After sharing the TikTok, Kylie’s comments section blew up with fans freaking out over the besties hanging out together and even posting content with each other again. See some of the reactions (below):

“HARD LAUNCHHH” “WAR IS OVERRRR” “The Iconic duo are back” “JORDYN?! the old era is coming back???!” “That’s the craziest Hard Launch ever! Love that they found each other again”

It is safe to say people were excited about this moment. Lolz. But that is not surprising since this is the first time they publicly confirmed their rekindled friendship! As you know, the pair shocked the world in July when they stepped out in public together following their falling out in 2019. Neither of them addressed the bombshell photos from the outing. But now, it appears they’re ready to show off their reunion for everyone!

The duo are certainly back and better than ever! Reaction, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram/TikTok, Jordyn Woods/Instagram]