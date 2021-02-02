Kylie Jenner SLAMMED For Hosting Stormi Webster A Birthday Party In The Midst Of A Pandemic!

Kylie Jenner is taking heat on social media for hosting a birthday party for 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and deservedly so!

We are still in the middle of a pandemic — in fact, in Los Angeles County, it’s worse than it’s ever been — and yet celebs like Kylie and her fam just can’t seem to be able to play like the rules and avoid large gatherings! This is SO frustrating!

On Monday, the young momma took to her Instagram Stories to relay a message about Stormiworld 3 — or, what would have been her beloved daughter’s massive birthday bash. Due to the pandemic, she explained, things were canceled. Smart!

But…

Well, read what she said, and you’ll see the problem:

“Stormiworld 3 is canceled for obvious reasons, but I still went all out for Stormi at my house and we’re doing a cousin party for her and all her cousins and my family which will be amazing.”

Uhhh… what?!

Girl, even if it’s “just” Stormi’s cousins, throwing a party in any form is not only a bad call during a pandemic, it’s a literal violation of numerous parts of Los Angeles County’s official Stay At Home order! According to the order, LA residents must “minimize contact with others as much as possible,” with private gatherings involving more than three different households “strictly prohibited.” This isn’t some lightly thought-out thing, either! The entire state of California is in the “extreme risk” category for the spread of COVID-19! And we’ve done a TERRIBLE job slowing the spread so far!

That all was lost on Kylie, though, because judging by the photos that came out of Stormi’s “smaller” party (below), at least nine cousins, eight aunts and uncles, a host of family friends (including Sophia Hutchins, who posted IG pics from the event), and members of Travis Scott‘s family were all in attendance on Monday.

See the problem?! Just because it’s not Stormiworld 3 with what would have been hundreds of guests doesn’t mean it’s magically safer with only a few dozen people there! Even if they were all tested day of! Stay at home means STAY AT HOME! Yes, that means stay at home for celebrities, too!

Especially when you’ve just traveled to Turks and Caicos with your large family! Ch-ch-check out some of the problematic pics from the “smaller” get-together (below):

Sigh… Simply unacceptable.

We get it, it sucks to have to tell a 3-year-old why she can’t celebrate her birthday party like normal. But Kylie, this ain’t it… And we’re not the only ones who think that, either!

Here are just a few reactions to the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s decision to have a crowded party for her daughter right now:

“Dear Kylie Jenner , ik you cancelled Stormi World but u still held a big ass party for Stormi. Even it was a party for her its still a party in a pandemic and i didnt see any masks. Even if youre a millionare you can still catch the virus and give it to other people.” “Kylie Jenner was able to hide her entire pregnancy but somehow the Kardashian/Jenner family hasn’t thought it would be a good idea to hide the fact that they’re still traveling all over the world in the middle of a pandemic” “Thinking a lot about rich people throwing parties in a pandemic and being like ‘everyone who attended was tested and isolated prior!’ I know Kylie Jenner isn’t in the kitchen whipping up hors d’oeuvres. Just say that you don’t think your staff are people.” “It must be so great to be kylie jenner in a pandemic. She’s living her best life” “Hey, Kylie, even if you ARE going to throw your daughter a party with family during a pandemic.. #readtheroom Don’t post it. Some of our kids haven’t seen their family in weeks/months, let alone got to have a party this year. Do better.”

There you have it!! Thoughts and reactions, Perezcious readers? How long will it be until we’re completely past this pandemic, especially at this rate??

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]