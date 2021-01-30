Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi Webster's Third Birthday On Mid-Pandemic KarJenner Girls Trip

It’s truly a birthday to remember for Stormi Webster… but it also comes right smack dab in the middle of a pandemic!

These KarJenner women seriously can’t stop traveling even during a worldwide global emergency, can they?!

Just because you’re able to get out and about doesn’t mean you should, ladies! Just saying!

Related: ‘KUWTK’ Fans Are Shocked By Kylie Jenner’s New Appearance In The Final Season Trailer

Anyways, so it turns out that with Stormi’s third birthday coming up in a couple days, her young momma and all of her aunts are celebrating early! According to multiple reports from various outlets, the girls are on a trip to the dreamy islands of the Turks and Caicos, a British Overseas Territory out east in the Caribbean.

For what it’s worth, according to reports, the Turks and Caicos Islands have made it so people can travel there during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, though they have limited some travel into the islands from abroad. That’s great! But again, seriously, what about the freakin’ pandemic raging on?! Ugh!!

Regardless, Kim Kardashian West appeared to announce the unexpected girls’ trip to the islands with her own announcement of the fun time on her official Instagram account on Saturday:

Kylie has yet to confirm where she’s at specifically, but obviously judging by Kim’s pictures it appears they’re living it up in some kind of tropical paradise.

And Kylie hasn’t been shy about showing off adorable Stormi in the hours leading up to her special third birthday, as you can see (below):

Love it!! Looks like quite the fun trip for the KarJenner girls!

BTW, the rest of the fam — including Kourtney Kardashian — is busy sharing social media pics as well, so it’s clearly a weekend full of IG content for the socialite family! Would they ever have it any other way??

Related: Kylie HIGHlariously Addresses Her Viral Shower Water Pressure!

Again, we’re not exactly excited that this all comes in the middle of a pandemic, but this is something the KUWTK stars have done in the past, too. To that end, it doesn’t look like they’re going to stop any time soon. So much for leading by example, right??

Oh, well. Happy birthday, Stormi! Here’s hoping you have an amazing birthday weekend with your family all around you!

What do U think of this fam’s inability to deal with pandemic quarantines and shutdowns? Frustrating, isn’t it?!

Sound OFF with your take about that — and your well wishes for Stormi’s third birthday — down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Kim Kardashian West/Instagram]