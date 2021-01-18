Kylie Jenner Flaunts Fancy, Walk-In Shower -- But Gets ROASTED For Awful Water Pressure!

Somebody know a plumber? Kylie Jenner could use some serious help!!

The weekend, the “self-made billionaire” attempted to flaunt her ritzy bathroom to the world on Instagram Stories, but ended up revealing a major, not to mention HIGHlarious, flaw: her water pressure sucks!

As seen in the pic above, while showing off her luxe, walk-in shower on socials, the sad water flow caught the attention of thousands, and not in the “you jealous?” kinda way the reality TV personality was hoping for.

Related: Kylie Jenner Shares Jaw-Dropping Pool Pics! Drool Over Them HERE!

Despite ranking at #29 on the Forbes’ list of richest self-made women of 2020, it seems not every piece of the 23-year-old’s lifestyle is as glamorous as you may imagine. Fans quickly took notice of important detail, as well as her tiny shower head, tweeting:

“Why is nobody talking about how s**t Kylie Jenner’s shower is? The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto.” “Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion, and this is the water pressure…” “flex of the day: my water pressure is better than kylie jenner’s”

The jokes don’t stop there, a slew of comedic followers chimed in with their own memes that had us cackling (below)!

me judging kylie jenner's $35mill shower from the comfort of my parent's house pic.twitter.com/XtEfCR30VS — sick girl (@uncommonsense) January 18, 2021

the plummers after the installed a shower w/ that sucky water pressure in kylie jenner’s mansion pic.twitter.com/KmyFD48GMZ — yeehaw???????????? (@holymolymemes) January 18, 2021

But not all fans were laughing this weekend after the drop of a $7 (you read that right, $7!!!) hand sanitizer from the businesswoman’s brand Kylie Skin. Perhaps if these were normal times we were living in, we might not blink at the price tag, but considering we’re in the midst of a global pandemic and hand sanitizer has become a life-saving tool in allowing essential workers to continue to do their jobs as safely as possible, this overpriced product is NOT COOL.

The noted ingredients (Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, Purified Water USP) are far from pricey. For reference, a 16 fl oz. bottle of glycerin goes for about $5 on Amazon, while a 32 fl oz. two-pack of alcohol costs less than $12. Her hand sanny is only TWO fluid ounces, y’all!!! Talk about a markup.

my @kylieskin hand sanitizer is here!! https://t.co/DbSy7Ahhza ???? 80% alcohol, fast drying, and formulated with glycerin to prevent dryness! ✨ pic.twitter.com/TVTNPdRh6F — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 5, 2021

The tone-deaf release sparked controversy on Twitter, with followers responding:

“Cashing in on a pandemic that has cost millions of lives. Shame on you all.” “kylie jenner said a billion dollars is not enough lmao let me keep capitalizing off of poor people in the middle of a pandemic. like if u actually wanna help make it free or rot.”

Related: Kylie Jenner Abruptly Unfollows Her Whole Crew Of Friends On Instagram!

The latter of which seems like a totally fair point. The E! star would have won some major brownie points had she dropped those pretty little pink bottles in packages as a surprise! Or at least priced them competitively to other brands!

We loved seeing the KUWTK lead give back to the local Southern California community back in April (when she gave $1 million and 6,000 pounds of hand sanitizer to LA healthcare workers), and even last year when she donated to the Australian fires (somewhat unwillingly after an “unintentional” insensitive post).

But this? This seems like the beauty mogul would rather pocket some extra cash while the virus continues to spike than do some good with her new product — sigh.

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]