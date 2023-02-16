Kylie Jenner Will NOT Be Reconciling With Travis Scott This Time!

It sounds like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are calling it quits for good this time!

News broke in January that the former couple was “off again” after they spent the holidays away from each other instead of together as initially planned. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kylie and Travis decided to end their relationship due to their different lifestyles at this time. A source explained to the outlet:

“Kylie and Travis live different lifestyles and that’s been a big issue. With two kids, Kylie doesn’t go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends. The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.”

Since then, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum seemingly has been living her best single girl life. And while multiple insiders have noted the pair are “known to be on again off again” and insisted they would most likely get back together, it looks like things are different this time! According to Us Weekly on Wednesday, the 25-year-old makeup mogul doesn’t plan on rekindling her romance with Travis! Yep, Kylie seemingly is making this breakup permanent! An insider told the outlet:

“[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation. At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about.”

Although Kylie is done with her romantic relationship with the 30-year-old rapper, her friends, on the other hand, “aren’t so convinced” that their breakup will stick! The source said:

“They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point. Part of that reason is because they really are friends no matter what.”

Who knows! Kylie might have realized that they are better off as friends/co-parents — and nothing more! Ultimately, the insider shared that the duo is focused on raising their 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 1-year-old son Aire regardless of whether they get back together or not:

“No matter what happens in terms of their romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis will always handle things like mature adults.”

Hopefully, things between them stay amicable after their breakup for the sake of their kids! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Since Kylie is done with Travis for good, who do you think she will date next? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]