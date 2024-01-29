Kylie Kelce Feels 'Guilty' About Attention She's Getting Amid Hubby Jason & Taylor Swift Hoopla!

What some folks have taken as some kind of shade towards Taylor Swift is actually just earnest, sincere discomfort with the spotlight!

A while back Travis Kelce‘s sister-in-law Kylie Kelce mentioned how she liked to cheer from the stands and not in the VIP box. She said:

“I’m a stands girl. I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it’s in an opposing team’s stadium… It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera.”

Some took that as a slight against Tay! In fact, a source told Life&Style the pop star was one of them and it caused a rift between them!

“Taylor took that personally and since then it’s been very awkward.”

But as she proves in her new interview with GMA, that’s really just about her. It’s not shade, it’s just who she is! In fact, being in the spotlight makes her feel downright “guilty”!

Video: Did Taylor Drop An L-Bomb On Travis After His AFC Championship?

She explained how being married to football star Jason Kelce isn’t some glam position:

“I feel almost a little guilty that people are so interested and invested in what I’m doing. I’m like, ‘I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch… This is not that fascinating.’ So it’s funny to me. I deeply appreciate the support.”

LOLz! She also told the news show when she left the interview she was going home to make PB&Js for her three daughters — further getting her point across!

As much as she loves Uncle Travie, it’s clear she just doesn’t think she belongs in the celeb world alongside him and Taylor Swift. And no one can fault her for that! See the interview for yourself (below)!

[Image via GMA/YouTube/NFL on CBS/Twitter.]