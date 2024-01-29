Did Taylor Swift Drop An L-Bomb On Travis Kelce After The Chiefs’ Win?! WATCH!

The Kansas City Chiefs got their ticket to the Super Bowl — and Taylor Swift got the love bug!

On Sunday, Travis Kelce and his team inched out a victory against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Maryland, and the pop star couldn’t contain her excitement! We got to see the 34-year-old run down onto the field and kiss her man from multiple angles, and amid all the excitement, Taylor seemed to drop the L-bomb!

Yes, y’all, the lip readers have come for her again!!!

In a now-viral clip circulating the web, fans SWEAR the Lover singer whispers those three powerful words to the NFL star after giving him a big smooch. Uploaded by Instagram user @edobrien123, Taylor can be seen meeting up with her man after his win before a super giddy Travis wraps her up in a big hug. The two kiss, and then his dad Ed followed up with a celebratory hug of his own. Trav then asked Tay where they sat for the game before she pointed — and then she seemingly says “I love you” before going in for another kiss and nestling into his chest! Watch (below):

For skeptics out there, if you weren’t sold, there’s also an official NFL clip floating around out there where it looks pretty undeniable that she utters the words. See (below):

SO adorable!!! Taylor’s true Love Story!

