Heartbreaking Reason Mark Ruffalo Passed On Hosting SNL

Mark Ruffalo would be one of the most hyped hosts of Saturday Night Live ever, but sadly it doesn’t look like he’s going to be jumping into the gig anytime soon.

While speaking to Marc Maron on this week’s episode of the WTF podcast, Mark broke down the reason he’s turned down hosting SNL in the past, and it’s so heartbreaking. According to the 56-year-old actor, creator Lorne Michaels himself approached him and asked him if he wanted to host the sketch comedy show. But he had to say no — all because of a learning disorder:

“It scares me. I’m dyslexic. I’m not gonna lie. You don’t lie on this show. I’ll lose where I’m at on the page. When I hear about how that show works, changing things at the last second, and I want to be good at it.”

Aw… He’s not wrong. We’ve heard multiple past guests say the key to hosting is reading the cue cards. And if you can’t do that? Maybe it’s not possible.

Related: What Ashlee Simpson Learned From Her Infamous SNL Lip Sync Fail

Ruffalo went on to express how sad he is to say no — but being bad on the show would be worse:

“I’ve been watching that my whole life and like, I don’t want to be the guy, the host who sucks. I owe Lorne Michaels more than that.”

While trying to help, the podcast host suggested maybe he should just memorize the lines instead of read them off the cards. But sadly the 13 Going On 30 star said that would also be a struggle: