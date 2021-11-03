Lady GaGa Got So Into Character Filming House Of Gucci She Was Having 'Psychological Difficulty'

Lady GaGa wants to make one thing very clear: her work on the upcoming film House of Gucci was VERY mentally taxing.

The singer and actress, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in director Ridley Scott‘s much-anticipated forthcoming film, opened up about her role in the project to British Vogue for the mag’s December issue.

The role GaGa signed up for is no joke, as it follows the real-life story of Reggiani after she hires a hit man to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver). The movie chronicles the aftermath of Maurizio’s death following the incident, which occurred in real life in 1995.

And by diving deep into the character to really perfect the role on screen, the Poker Face pop star was seriously affected by it all.

She revealed (below):

“I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming. I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her. I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked. I thought I was on a movie set.”

Whoa!!!

We love how Lady GaGa gets into character — who could possibly forget her performance in A Star Is Born — but that’s intense!

It makes sense, though, when you consider that she has been working on this portrayal for the better part of three years, including 18 months of living just as Reggiani did at the time of her arrest.

The Bad Romance singer explained:

“I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera, I never broke. I stayed with her. It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde. I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money.”

That’s wild! Daniel Day Lewis ain’t got nothin’ on GaGa… just saying!!!

Method acting jokes aside, the Paparazzi singer understood before ever beginning this project just how serious it was going to be taken.

Referencing her longtime friend with Italian-American crooner Tony Bennett, and his distaste for how Italians are often portrayed in cinema, GaGa also spoke to the Wall Street Journal this week about her role as Reggiani, saying:

“I knew I was about to play a murderer. I also knew how Tony feels about Italians being represented in film in terms of crime. I wanted to make a real person out of Patrizia, not a caricature. I felt the best way to honor Maurizio and Italians was for my performance to be authentic, from the perspective of a woman. Not an Italian-American woman, but an Italian woman.”

It’ll be doubly interesting to see this film considering the real Reggiani is alive and free now after serving 18 years in prison for the hit.

Reggiani, now 72 years old, was released in 2016 after being convicted and sentenced back in 1998. She has maintained throughout the years that she was wrongfully convicted, recently calling the events of 1995 “a misunderstanding” and claiming “I am innocent” in a 2018 interview with People.

BTW, in case you haven’t seen it yet, you can watch the House of Gucci trailer (below) to prepare yourself for this upcoming piece of art and get a small idea of what GaGa had to do in her role:

Wow!!!

Besides GaGa and Driver, House of Gucci also stars Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Reeve Carney. It is set to debut in theaters on November 24.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Will U be watching when this movie hits theaters?

Sound OFF with your thoughts on GaGa’s forthcoming major film project down in the comments (below)…

