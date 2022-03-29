Got A Tip?

Lady GaGa

This Viral Exchange Between Caitlyn Jenner & Lady GaGa Is SOOOO Awkward!

lady gaga, caitlyn jenner : gaga and caitlyn have awkward viral exchange on oscars night

Oscars night had enough drama that this moment of subtle shade almost flew under the radar!

While everyone was (understandably) reeling at the physical altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, another pointed exchange was going down. This one concerned two very different celebs who had one thing in common: Lady GaGa, Caitlyn Jenner, and their mutual Starbucks location.

Journalist Bahman Kalbasi caught the interesting interaction on camera, posting on Twitter:

“Couldn’t make out what what Caitlyn Jenner was saying to #LadyGaga here at #EltonJohn’s #AcademyAwards viewing partying, but Gaga seemed rather formal with her.”

In the video, the Olympian can be heard asking the pop star:

“Are you spending time around Malibu anymore?”

After Gaga said “yes,” Caitlyn observed:

“I haven’t seen you at the Starbucks in a while.”

The singer diplomatically replied:

“I’ve switched baristas.”

After that awkward snub, the Chromatica artist hightailed it out of there. But the whole thing was caught on camera, and now fans are calling “I’ve switched baristas” the new “I don’t know her”!

Fans reacting to the exchange tweeted:

“gaga holding back EVERYTHING in her to not collect caitlyn is sending me”

“Lady Gaga switched Starbucks to avoid Caitlyn Jenner. Celebrities are just like us.”

“Lady Gaga telling Caitlyn Jenner she ‘switched baristas’ is an incredible way to say ‘we are not friends goodbye’ lmao”

“you can tell gaga was like ‘that’s good for you baby’ when she was talking to caitlyn last night lolol”

“Lady Gaga treating Caitlyn with thinly veiled but still polite and appropriate dismissiveness. We ‘stan'”

“Imagine you get to see Lady Gaga regularly and then Caitlyn ruins your only source of happiness at the job. Hope her order gets messed up every time”

Some Little Monsters read even further into it, evaluating the actress’ demeanor in the clip:

“the way even tho gaga is always kind to everyone, i can see the difference in body language that she has here.. she’s always hugging & kissing people & yet she wouldn’t even move a step closer to caitlyn…. & caitlyn got that message too.. god i love gaga”

“oh the way gaga almost instantly angled her feet and toes to point away from caitlyn which is body language to indicate she’s not interested in the conversation…she’s MOTHER!”

All of this went viral after one of the Academy Awards’ sweeter moments, when the Grammy winner presented the final award of the night with Liza Minelli. (Gaga told the wheelchair-bound performer, “I got you,” as they took the stage together.) Caitlyn even posted about the moment on her own Twitter (though she tagged the incorrect Liza account):

“@ladygaga an absolute class act and this moment truly brought tears to my eyes to see you presenting with @LiZaOutlives”

One Twitter user later joked:

“gaga showing us her diverse set of talents yet again by having a wholesome caring interaction with liza and a condescending, distant and cold interaction with caitlyn in the same night”

Oop! We have to agree — watching that video, it seems pretty clear GaGa wasn’t interested in chatting with Caitlyn. And why would she be? GaGa is an outspoken LGBTQ+ advocate while Caitlyn continues to lead attacks on trans women and girls in sports. But perhaps it’s not that deep and Caitlyn simply isn’t a person she wants to spend her morning coffee with…

Regardless, you can ch-ch-check out some more hilarious reactions to their awkward exchange (below):

[Image via Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram & MGM/YouTube]

Mar 29, 2022 12:08pm PDT

