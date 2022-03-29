Inside Will & Jada's 'Serious Conversation' & Rollercoaster Night Together After The Slap

Fans and viewers are still reeling from the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night, in large part (OK, entirely) because of the “slap seen around the world” shockingly delivered across comedian Chris Rock‘s face on stage by actor Will Smith.

And now, insiders are revealing more key details about exactly what went on after the incident!

Related: Oscars Execs Went Into ‘Crisis Mode’ After Slap, Reportedly Even Considered Doing THIS!

In fact, according to one insider who just spoke to Us Weekly about the Sunday night shocker at the Oscars, it would seem as though Will and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were uneasy about something from the very beginning. Of course, Smith was up for the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard — an award he accepted in a tearful speech on stage not long after slapping Rock. So it’s very possible Will was stressed about that major honor.

But something else was going on behind the scenes, as the insider alleges with this cryptic comment (below):

“Will and Jada were in good spirits upon arrival and on the red carpet, but things seemed tense. Will was not as playful and goofy as he usually is, he was more serious.”

Things quickly escalated from there.

Once the ceremony started, both Will and Jada were name-dropped by the show’s co-hosts. Most notably, Regina Hall picked fun at the pair’s past comments about their open marriage while calling up the “single” males for a COVID-19 testing joke. That didn’t sit well with the 53-year-old actor, who was the only actor called to the stage who didn’t join Hall at the time. The insider claimed (below):

“When Regina was bringing up the ‘single’ males for COVID-19 testing, Will gave a small, polite smile, but those around him could tell he did not think the joke was funny.”

Of course, as we all know by now, things took a turn after the 57-year-old comedian and Good Hair film producer spoke up about Pinkett Smith in a later segment.

Joking about the 50-year-old Red Table Talk host’s hair loss, which was caused by alopecia, Rock caught the ire — and the open palmed right hand — of Smith. In the immediate aftermath, Bradley Cooper, Denzel Washington, and other stars around the Independence Day alum attempted to deescalate the situation.

Related: Judd Apatow Says He Wasn’t Even Watching The Oscars While Tweeting About The Slap?!

Still, as the insider notes, things were very, very tense in the moments after, and for the rest of the night:

“After the slap, Will was being comforted by Bradley Cooper, Denzel Washington and others around him, but Will seemed devastated and very sad directly after. Will and Jada had a short, but serious conversation as she grabbed his hand for a moment. After Will yelled at Chris, Will’s eyes were tearing up and he was sitting very stiff for the rest of the evening. At first, Will looked to be taking the joke in stride, but after Jada looked visibly upset, Will immediately stood up and took action.”

Jeez!

Things didn’t seem to matter as much during Vanity Fair after party in the hours following the show, though. The insider noted the “strange” vibes at the event, considering the on-stage outburst, but reported that the night appeared to go on as usual all the same:

“It was strange how happy Will and his family were acting at the afterparty. They arrived all smiles and sat in a section on their own. The DJ played a medley of Will’s songs and he danced with Jada. Several people were coming up to congratulate him. From watching [them from afar], you never would have thought there was any drama all night.”

The source added more, noting that the Men In Black alum was determined to make the best of the late-night party after such a rollercoaster ride during the show:

“[Will] was in full celebration mode and wasn’t going to let anything bring him down. Will stayed up until the end dancing and having an amazing time.”

Wow.

Of course, on Monday evening, Smith took to Instagram to apologize publicly for the unfortunate incident. He condemned the violence shown on screen, writing (below):

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

And Will also added a brief but poignant apology to Rock himself:

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take here down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Red Table Talk/Facebook/ABC/YouTube]