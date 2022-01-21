Lady GaGa Says Salma Hayek Filmed Sex Scenes With Her At Her Request -- But House Of Gucci Cut Them

Lady GaGa wants you to know the hottest scene in House of Gucci was left on the cutting room floor!

In a clip from a Q&A posted by Twitter account Pop Crave this week, the pop icon, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott-directed flick, revealed that she pushed to have a sex scene with co-star Salma Hayek, and they actually wound up filming it!

For those who don’t know, the drama follows real-life figure Reggiani as she hires a hitman to kill her ex-husband, former head of the luxury fashion brand, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). After learning Gucci wants a divorce, and after his death, Reggiani leans on her friend, TV psychic Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma (Hayek).

The way GaGa saw the story, however, gurl leans real hard — and straight into bed with Pina!

Making sure to praise Scott as a director because “he allowed us to go there,” the Bad Romance singer said:

“There is a whole side of this film that you did not see where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship… I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies maybe it gets hot.’ “

In response, Hayek quipped:

“You think she is kidding.”

Lady Gaga says that her and Salma Hayek’s ‘House of Gucci’ characters developed a sеxual relationship in scenes that didn't make the final cut. pic.twitter.com/yuU5Ov2nis — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2022

Hayek seemingly referenced the steamy cut scene in an interview with Variety last year, telling the outlet:

“I think we had a lot of fun reliving scenes that are not even in the movie and [Gaga] is the ultimate professional, and I could not wait to get on that set. We really couldn’t wait to get on the set and just do it and do it together and play off of each other.”

Hopefully fans get to see the two bombshells play off of — and on — each other when the Bluray comes out!

While plenty of viewers have applauded the drama, which currently holds a 63% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, one group branded it absolute trash: the Gucci family, which accused the film of committing character assassination in a recent statement.

They fumed:

“The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci — president of the company for 30 years [played by Al Pacino in the film] — and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.”

We guess the Guccis won’t be watching GaGa and Salma get it on in the director’s cut!

