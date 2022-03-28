Gabrielle Union Was Gossiping About The Will Smith Drama At Oscars Afterparty -- While Chris Rock Did WHAT?

Who wasn’t?

Gabrielle Union was just like most of us on Sunday night — doing her part to help everyone figure out what was going down between Will Smith and Chris Rock!

According to Page Six sources, the Bring It On alum couldn’t stop talking about the now-viral slap during the Oscars. Gabrielle was attending the annual Vanity Fair afterparty where she watched the Academy Awards. One source told the outlet that she read out Twitter comments to the crowd after Will “smacked the s**t” out of Rock. Others were even passing around a phone that had an uncensored look at the incident on it. LOLz!

Apparently she was instantly obsessed. Another insider claimed when Will was awarded Best Actor for his part in King Richard, Gabrielle commanded the room’s attention:

“[She] yelled, ‘Here we go!’ and everyone was clanging glasses to get it quiet so everyone could hear his speech.”

Chrissy Teigen, who was photographed with Union and their husbands John Legend and Dwyane Wade, respectively, at the shindig, was totally on board, tweeting out after the incident:

“I can no longer pretend I am not reading all these hot takes.”

Hah!! So clearly that’s about all these famous friends were gossiping about all night!

Celebs… they’re just like us…

Reps for Gabrielle have not commented on these reports and she’s yet to make a public statement on Will’s violent attack, unlike many other celebs who have hashed out their feelings online.

At another party…

Chris Rock was having just as much fun at his bestie Guy Oseary’s annual bash. In fact, “immediately after he got off stage,” he ditched the award show to go hang out with his friends, an Oscar organizer said:

“He was never planning to stay [at the ceremony after his appearance]. He attended his best friend’s party.”

At that party, “things didn’t get weird,” according to another source. The Everybody Hates Chris alum was “hanging out, happy” — such normal behavior that if you hadn’t tuned in to the televised ceremony, you would have no idea! They shared:

“You wouldn’t really know anything had happened.”

He did, apparently, have some opinions of his own to dish, though, but kept things light:

“He was talking about it, just saying it was crazy, but it didn’t seem to be bothering him at all.”

His friends sweetly “kept an eye on the door” and “made sure they knew where he was at all times” just in case Will turned up at the same event. That certainly makes it seem like things aren’t as resolved as Sean “Diddy” Combs tried to claim on Sunday night. Why would they be so concerned about a run-in with Will if they’d made peace?

As we reported, the musician told Page Six on after the unforgettable slap:

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that. It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

Yet it seems like he was just trying to save his friends’ reputation because an insider told the outlet that they had not reconciled as “Chris and Will had not spoken” by that point!

Hmm. Time will tell how amicable Will and Chris really are. For now, we just love knowing the celebs were as consumed by this controversy as we were! Reactions?!

