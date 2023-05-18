Lala Kent Believes Tom Sandoval Cheated With BILLIE LEE Before Raquel Leviss!

Lala Kent is back in her detective mode and wants to get to the bottom of those past cheating rumors between Tom Sandoval and Billie Lee.

As you know, the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules covered the aftermath of the 40-year-old’s affair with Raquel Leviss – and the other affairs he had behind his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back. Yep, we’re talking about more cheating allegations. During the episode on Wednesday night, Lala shared that she does not believe Sandoval’s relationship with Raquel was the first time he cheated on the 37-year-old during their nine-year relationship. And the first person she mentions as one of his potential side chicks? None other than Billie! She said in a confessional:

“I think that Tom has been hooking up with a lot of people. A few years ago, I heard the rumors that Tom and Billie Lee go off and do whatever they go and do.”

The reality show then cuts to never-before-seen footage from the season 7 reunion in 2019, where Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute brought up the speculation that he and Bille “f**ked.” The longtime friends shut down the rumor at the time, insisting it “never happened.” But now that Lala knows about Sandoval and Raquel’s affair and the depths they went to hide it? She’s not buying that nothing happened between him and Billie! She added in her confessional:

“We need to open that case back up. It went cold, and I don’t think it need [sic] to be cold no more.”

Mhm! Innerestingly enough, Sandoval came clean in the episode about cheating on Ariana multiple times during their relationship. He confessed to Scheana Shay that he slept with “Miami girl,” AKA Annemarie Kunkel, noting that “Ariana has always known the truth about that.” The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman then shared that he messed around with someone else “one other time.” When asked if it was with “a random person,” he refused to give up the identity of the woman, saying:

“Yeah. Well, no. It’s not fair. I’m not going into it.”

However, Ariana told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she has a “guess” on who the third person was – but instead “she’s not in the show universe.” Now, that would technically rule out Billie as the mystery woman since she was a recurring guest on seasons 6 and 7 of VPR.

But considering Sandoval’s track record, there’s a strong chance he stepped out on Ariana more than just three times. Sandoval also has proven he’s willing to lie to save face, so he may have never told the truth about what really happened between him and Billie!

And who knows? Perhaps, Ariana decided to cover for Billie since they were friends for years. That’s a little hard to believe, considering she unfollowed the comedian on Instagram for hanging out with Sandoval amid the scandal. Clearly, they are on the outs right now. But she did admit on WWHL to lying about the “Miami girl” cheating rumors, so who’s to say she wouldn’t do it again? Or Ariana simply does not have enough proof to drop this bombshell yet, which means it’s time for Lala to put her detective skills to work!

At this time, Billie hasn’t spoken out about the cheating allegations since the finale episode aired. But we’re certainly curious to see what she has to say. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Did you believe the rumors about Sandoval and Billie?

