Tom Sandoval Talks Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, And… Adele?!

Apparently, Tom Sandoval is in a chatty mood this week — talking about everyone from his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix to his former mistress Raquel Leviss — and even Adele! What?!

For those who don’t know, the Someone Like You singer threw a little Scandoval shade during a show for her residency in Las Vegas a few weeks ago. She basically agreed with an audience member that Sandoval was “trash” and “a worm with a mustache” for cheating on his longtime girlfriend with her best friend. You can see the moment (below):

Damn! Even Adele is team Ariana!

However, Sandoval doesn’t seem to be letting being slammed by the beloved singer bother him! A TMZ photog caught up with the Vanderpump Rules star while he was leaving the IntoMeSea Spa in Santa Monica with former cast member Billie Lee on Wednesday. (Before anyone asks, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman insisted once again he and Billie are “just friends.”)

The pap went on to bring up the Adele situation — but flattered Sandoval by asking him about potentially collaborating with the hitmaker. The VPR star’s choice for the track? Well, the Bravo personality had the wildest answer: A “remake of the Zack Attack song from Saved By The Bell.” No joke. He would work with Adele – one of the biggest stars in the world – to recreate the Friends Forever song. He even broke out into the song during the interview:

“Friends forever, you know we will always be friends ‘cause we will be friends forever. That’s what I’d do with Adele. I think she would like that.”

OMG… If you need a refresher on the tune, check it out (below):

Something tells us that Adele wouldn’t be entirely down for the idea — or, of course, the idea of working with Sandoval at all. Was this very oblique shade that we’re just not getting?

And of course, the TomTom owner wasn’t getting away without being questioned about his former partners. When asked about the chance of Ariana winning on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars on a scale of 1 out 10, he gave her a lot of praise, saying:

“I don’t want to jinx her, so I would say a 9. I don’t want to say a 10, but I think she’s got a really good shot. I would definitely say a 9 – 9.5.”

As for Raquel? Innerestingly enough, Sandoval had no clue about how the 28-year-old was doing at this time nor any insight into whether she was coming back to the show soon. He said simply:

“I don’t know. You’ll have to ask her.”

At this time, her status on Vanderpump Rules is still up in the air – although she’s “talking” with Bravo about the terms of her contract. Fans have been on the edge of their seats to see if she’ll come back and stir up more drama on Season 11 of the Emmy-nominated series!

But fortunately it seems the cast is doing just fine with creating tension on their own so far! Based on the latest spoilers, some intense conversations happened between certain cast members! However, we have some time before we get to see what happens. Ugh! And while you wait for the highly-anticipated season, you can ch-ch-check out Sandoval’s bizarre new interview first HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments below.

