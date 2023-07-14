Nick Cannon Memorializes Hanging Out With More Than One Of His Kids At The SAME TIME!

Nick Cannon is on dad duty.

The father of 12 took to Instagram Wednesday to show off something we rarely get to see: him hanging out with multiple of his children — from different baby mommas — at the same time! He started off his series of Story posts with a shot of his son Legendary, 12 months, whom he shares with Bre Tiesi, and daughter Halo, 6 months, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, having a bit of play time! He captioned the photo:

“A Legendary Halo Experience! ”

See (below):

How adorbs! It’s so good to see Nick bringing the babies together! But the playdates didn’t stop there…

The Wild ‘n Out host followed up the fun with another snap of Halo, but this time with her big sis Onyx, who he shares with LaNisha Cole, drinking some milk as the cuddled up next to daddy. He wrote:

“So dope to see my daughters playing together in our nursery. The Sisterhood is Real! Halo is my youngest and Onyx is about to turn the Big 1! So grateful for this and all of my children’s journeys and valuable lessons that I will be learning along the way. I’m trying my best y’all!!”

So sweet! We love that they’re all getting to grow up being besties. They’re giving the Kardashian klan a run for their money! Lolz!

The 42-year-old also reshared a TikTok to his Story of him playing with sons Moroccan, 12, and Golden, 6, his oldest boys, whom he shares with Mariah Carey and Brittany Bell, respectively… Except this time, he traded in the cute cuddles for a fun dance in which the three flexed their muscles. He captioned the post:

“But with my sons I be like…”

Watch the full TikTok (below):

Funny! Definitely the classic father-son dynamic vs the father-daughter dynamic!

Moroccan and Golden seem to be quite tight, as The Masked Singer host also posted a pic of the two hugging in a Five Guys restaurant earlier this month, which he captioned, “Brotherly Love!”

Adorable.

All together, Cannon shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah, 6-year-old Golden, 2-year-old Powerful Queen and 8-month-old Rise with Brittany, 2-year-old twin sons Zion and Zillion, as well as 7-month-old daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa, 1-year-old Legendary with Bre, late son Zen and 6-month-old Halo with Alyssa, and nearly 1-year-old Onyx with LaNisha.

What are YOUR thoughts on the latest pics, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

