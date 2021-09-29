Ariana Madix Lashes Out At Lala Kent For Posting Pic With Fired Castmates Ahead Of VPR's Season 9 Premiere!

Remembering the past… or shading the future?!

That’s the question posed to Lala Kent after she posted (and deleted!) an old picture of several former Vanderpump Rules stars on the very same night of the Bravo show’s season 9 premiere!

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old posted an eye-popping pic to Instagram, showing an old snap of co-star Katie Maloney along with former co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

Along with the photo, Lala shared a white heart emoji in the caption and wrote simply:

“I had to”

Hmmm… did you have to?!?! Really???

After all, Kristen and Stassi were fired from the Bravo show in 2020 following a controversy over racist actions. So, like, why bring those women into it now, on the night of the season 9 premiere, when they’re not on the show anymore?

Also, the pic was notably missing two of the show’s current most prominent cast members — Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix! Shady??

Madix picked right up on that slight, dropping this comment on Kent’s post before she could delete the pic entirely:

“I love you ALL but I guess I’m just confused what this post is supposed to be giving on the night of our PREMIERE. Are you living in the past or are you ready for the future of the show?”

And she ain’t wrong, either!!!

Lala doesn’t appear to have responded publicly to Madix, but come on: deleting the post is a response, right? Just saying!

What do U make of this VPR controversy, Perezcious readers??? Sound OFF with your thoughts down (below)!

