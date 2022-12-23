Got A Tip?

Lana Del Rey Used An Entire Album Promotional Campaign To Stick It To An Ex!

Lana Del Rey is getting “personal” …

If you’ve been awaiting the Born to Die singer’s next studio album, we’ve got some good news for you: the promotional campaign has begun! Released alongside her latest single, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, a billboard promoting the melancholic melody was gone up!

One. One single billboard. The 37-year-old explained in a post on her private Instagram

“There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa.”

Only ONE? And in such a rural area?! Well, there’s actually a method to the madness… You see, Tulsa, Oklahoma is the hometown of her ex-boyfriend, SeanSticksLarkin. It’s a message for one guy! HA! See (below):

The Grammy-nominated artist dated the 46-year-old, who is a retired Tulsa cop, and the star of A&E’s Live PD,  for six months from 2019 to 2020. Obviously things didn’t end on a great note…

The Summertime Sadness songstress later added in the comments of her post:

“It’s. Personal.”

Well, she’s definitely sending a message! We can’t WAIT to hear what she has in store when the full album drops! Listen to her latest single (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you dare to do something similar, or do you think it was a petty move? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Sean Larkin/Instagram & Nicky Nelson/WENN]

Dec 23, 2022 14:47pm PDT

