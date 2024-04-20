Taylor Swift's Fortnight Music Video: Internet Reacts To Post Malone's Inkless Face, Celeb Cameos, And More!

Taylor Swift and Post Malone‘s collaboration is finally here!

On Friday, the first music video for The Tortured Poets Department era set sail on YouTube, leaving fans in shambles! As always with Taylor, it was packed with tons of surprises and AH-Mazing visuals. The official vid for Fortnight was completely in black and white and mimicked that of an early silver screen movie. The creepy but beautiful factor was reminiscent of early horror films like Frankenstein or Eyes Without A Face, if you’re familiar!

With plenty of amazing set designs that look as if they were taken from the sci-fi set, to Posty’s missing face tats — and Dead Poets Society co-stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles as surprise guests — there was so much to react to! And we’ve compiled some of the best reactions so you don’t have to doom scroll!

Related: Taylor Swift Gives Charlie Puth A Shoutout In TTPD — And The Internet Reacts!

Ch-ch-check out some of the BEST reactions the world wide web has to offer (below):

WHEN I SAW ETHAN HAWKE MY HEART FLEW OUT OF MY ASS #FortnightVideo pic.twitter.com/SW8QP8HGEl — bethany ♡ tortured poet ???? (@corneliastagain) April 20, 2024

Post Malone without tattoo face kinda… pic.twitter.com/7ch3eWvEAa — ???????????????????????? ???? (@justcaritoo) April 20, 2024

ETHAN HAWKE Y JOSH CHARLES EN EL VÍDEO DE FORTNIGHT. ELLA REALMENTE LE HIZO HONOR A DEAD POETS SOCIETY #FortnightVideo #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/Po0pndAN2e — pri ???????????? ttpd (@hahurrsabrina) April 20, 2024

their on screen chemistry has me in a chokehold wow #FortnightVideo pic.twitter.com/cjcpmGbS2I — emma (tortured era) (@shookswiftie) April 20, 2024

Post Malone without face tattoos is…shocking. intriguing… I like it and it feels wrong for feeling that pic.twitter.com/vc8cKda3hU — sam ERAS TOUR -NASH NIGHT WON (@notsamlouise) April 20, 2024

Not now sweetie mommy gotta figure out if something from #FortnightVideo is connected to this @taylorswift13 collage pic.twitter.com/5hI1gEhGJc — raquel lynn ???? Eras London N2 (@taylor_feed) April 20, 2024

What did U think of the Fortnight music video, Perezcious readers? Give us your best reactions in the comments (below)!

[Image via Taylor Swift/YouTube]