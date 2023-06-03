Landon Barker Reveals New Arm Tattoo Honoring Girlfriend Charli D’Amelio!

It looks like Landon Barker is getting pretty serious with his girlfriend Charli D’Amelio – at least, it is serious enough to get a tattoo in honor of her!

Travis Barker’s 19-year-old son took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to unveil his new ink. What is the tattoo, you may ask? It appears he got a hyper-realistic drawing of Charli’s eye and eyebrow on his bicep! No joke. In the picture posted on ‘gram, Landon’s arm could be seen laid out on the tattoo chair with the new artwork fully on display. As for how we know the eye belonged to Charli? In the background, there appeared to be a reference snapshot of the TikTok star’s face in both color and black and white. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Whoa! And it appeared Charli approved of the tattoo tribute, as she shared her own snap of the ink on her IG Stories. See (below):

Clearly, Landon takes after his father because Travis previously got a detailed sketch of his wife Kourtney Kardashian’s eyes on his upper thigh. What can we say – like father, like son! But in all seriousness, this is a huge step for the young couple! A tattoo is permanent. Like unless you want to pull a Pete Davidson and get them removed, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

For those who don’t know, Charli and Landon first sparked romance rumors in June 2022, as a source told E! News at the time that the two were in the “early stages of dating. They later made their relationship Instagram official and have continued to show off their romance on social media. Most recently, Landon gushed about Charli in a tribute for her 19th birthday, writing:

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world @charlidamelio. I don’t even know where to start, since the first day we ever started talking you have changed my life! Your such a kind, strong loving person and that has brought me and so many others so much happiness and love. I love you so much hope you have the best day ever you deserve it so much.”

Very sweet. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

Well, these two are clearly still going strong based on Landon’s new tattoo tribute to Charli. Reactions to the ink, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

