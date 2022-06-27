New Couple Alert! Travis Barker's Son Landon Dating TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio!

Move aside, Dad! It’s Landon Barker‘s turn to make headlines with his love life!

The son of Travis Barker is apparently a chip off the old block. He, too, is dating a celeb — Charli D’Amelio, who until recently was the most followed person on TikTok! (She was dethroned after over 2 years on top by Khaby Lame last week.)

The budding couple — who are both 18 btw — first got the rumor mill churning when Charli was photographed at Landon’s concert last week. Word was they left together. And just a couple days later they both happened to get tattoos from the same artist? Hmm…

All that AND they were spotted at the launch party for Charli’s sis Dixie D’Amelio‘s debut album, a letter to me? Too much coincidence!

Finally, an insider spilled that YES, the two teens are an item, telling People:

“They’re seeing each other, and it’s early stages.”

Aw, young love! How cute!

Neither has been confirmed to be dating anyone else since way back in April 2020 when Charli announced her breakup with fellow TikToker Chase Hudson. Landon was last romantically linked to influencer Devenity Perkins, but that was way, WAY back in 2016!

Thus far the Gen Z lovebirds are keeping things quiet, neither confirming the coupling to their massive social media followings. But we’ll keep an eye out!

What do YOU think of this cute new couple?!

[Image via Landon Barker/Charli D’Amelio/Instagram.]