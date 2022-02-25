Murder Suspect Allegedly Ordered A Hex On His Wife So She Wouldn't Leave Him Before Her Disappearance!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The California man who was arrested for the murder of his wife allegedly enlisted spellcasters to place a hex on her weeks before her disappearance.

As we reported, Maya Millete vanished from her home in Chula Vista in January 2021. Friends and family soon became suspicious of her husband Larry, seeing as Maya was scheduled to meet with a divorce attorney the day she vanished.

Well, the family hired private investigator Billy Littler to find out what happened, and it appears Larry allegedly went to alarming (and rather sadistic) lengths to keep the 39-year-old by his side.

According to Littler, an ex-criminal defense investigator for the Navy, the 40-year-old husband sent hundreds of emails to several online “spellcasters… psychics, spirit-channeler, or white-light practitioners capable of energy work” before his wife vanished.

Related: Was Britney Spears Pal Donny Davis’ Death Foul Play?

Littler alleged that Larry purchased a number of “spells” from the supposed mystics on all ends of the magical spectrum. Per the PI, Millete sought out a spell to “enhance a person’s love life, eliminate debt, or make a romantic partner remain faithful.” Other spellcasters, meanwhile, offered to straight up hex the poor woman and “incapacitate” her so she couldn’t leave the house (!!!).

Per reports, Millete allegedly wrote to one magic practitioner:

“Please punish May (Maya) and incapacitate her enough so she can’t leave the house. It’s time to take the gloves off.”

OMG, that’s some serious Voldemort voodoo!

A week before Maya’s disappearance, her husband allegedly emailed another mystic requesting for a spell that would physically harm his wife, writing:

“Can you hex to have her hurt enough that she will have to depend on me or need my help? She’s only nice to me when she needs me or [is] sick. Thanks again. Maybe [an] accident or broken bone.”

Larry issued another request to a spellcaster in the early hours of January 8, the day after Maya was last seen. The message saw the father-of-four begging the mystic to save his marriage, an hour after Maya’s phone activity suddenly stopped, according to Chula Vista police.

Littler, who also discovered a makeshift shrine made by Millete during his 1-month investigation into the mother’s disappearance, said Millete abruptly asked for the hexes against his wife to be stopped the next day. No other messages came after.

The PI explained that Millete even left a glowing review for one of the online mages, sharing:

“There are people on the internet that’ll sell you for five bucks, you know, how to make a spell that will get her to be attracted to you. … And that’s what he tried to do… And he writes of this spellcaster, ‘She is kind, professional and courteous. My casting has not yet manifested, but I’m really hoping and counting on it.’ Leaving a review like one would leave on Yelp for a food order. Like, it’s an Uber ride… Like, ‘Oh, five stars. Good job spellcaster.’ So, he’s not quite as smart as he thinks he is. He doesn’t realize that all of that stuff is pointing the finger at him.”

No words.

Investigators revealed in California state court that aside from contracting the spellcasters, Millete allegedly searched “poison hemlock” and researched poisonous plants online days before Maya’s disappearance.

Millete, who kept a large collection of rifles and guns in his home, was arrested was arrested on charges in connection to the murder of his wife in October. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon on October 21.

Millete insists his wife, who authorities have yet to find, left him to start a new life. A scheduled January court date for the suspected killer has been pushed back to later this year.

[Image via TNT/CBS]