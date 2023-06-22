Larsa Pippen Awarded ‘Fifty Percent’ Of Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen’s Chicago Bulls Retirement!!

Larsa Pippen isn’t going to be hurting for cash anytime soon.

The Blast reported Tuesday that the reality star is going to be receiving HALF of ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s retirement funds, which he accrued from his time playing for the Chicago Bulls. Legal documents obtained by the outlet revealed that an order was brought forward by LA County court naming Larsa as entitled to the former athlete’s 401(k) and “savings plan trust.”

Related: Larsa Is ‘In Love’ With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

The order specifically recognized the two as divorced, listing their official date of separation being as November 3, 2016. Subsequently, the 48-year-old businesswoman was awarded “fifty percent” of all the funds in Scottie’s account acquired from the beginning of their marriage in 1997 to the end in 2016.

What’s more, according to court docs obtained by the outlet, is that Larsa is also apparently entitled to the full amount in his accounts:

“To the extent, there are no assets in his account sufficient to satisfy the assignment benefit on the date a separate account is established for (Larsa), the order should be interpreted as an award of 100% of (Scottie’s) vested account balance.”

DAMN.

Larsa is set to be paid in a “cash lump sum,” distributed to her account “as soon as administratively possible following the approval of this order.”

We can’t imagine Scottie is too happy over all this — but we know Larsa is! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below

[Images via Larsa Pippen/Instagram & GQ Sports/YouTube]