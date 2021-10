This is good god! Fine fine!

Latto is a new gay icon!

We love everything about Muwop.

This is what Iggy Azalea was going for recently, but couldn’t quite nail.

The song is hip hop with a slick Rick James sample.

It’s slick but goes hard, with a guest rap by Gucci Mane.

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Latto!