Lauv is so underrated!

There are a lot of similarities between him and Charlie Puth, sonically and in terms of not getting enough love.

They are both so consistently great and inventive!

Lauv self-released Love U Like That. Even more impressive!

AND that means he really needs our support!

This is super slick and sweet pop!

If you like that, check it out above!

