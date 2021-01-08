Laverne Cox Drops Out Of S*x Worker Documentary Following Fan Outrage Over Her Involvement

Laverne Cox is rethinking her part in an upcoming documentary about s*x workers and the s*x industry — and it all comes down to listening to fan backlash!

Back on Tuesday, documentary filmmaker and director Sarah Jones announced she’d be working with executive producers Meryl Streep, Rashida Jones, and Cox on the film adaptation of her off-Broadway show, Sell/Buy/Date.

Jones has as history with the genre; back in 2016, she played multiple characters inspired by real people during her own one-woman show about the s*x industry. But Jones also took heat from social media users for the documentary, citing concerns it might potentially contribute to the negative stigma around s*x work — and soon, fans called out Cox for her own issues.

One Twitter user tagged Jones and Cox in a pointed message, writing (below):

“Just what the world needs. Another movie where non SWers debate whether s*x work is exploitative or empowering.”

Addressing Cox specifically, then, the user added:

“This project is everything you’re supposedly against. Stop trying to tell sw stories by ignoring and doxxing them.”

And another added more criticism about the doc, tweeting:

“As a s*x worker — I get being misrepresented. I mean — people in Hollywood are still doing SWer documentaries without talking to actual s*x workers.”

After dozens more critical responses, the Orange is the New Black alum responded very late Wednesday night, informing her followers that she was no longer part of Jones’ project.

The 48-year-old wrote in part:

“When I agreed to come on as an executive producer of Sell, Buy Date I did so because I was so deeply moved by Sarah Jones’ brilliant play and her unbelievable, undeniable talent as an artist, as an actor. I signed on to support her incredible talent. I have so much love for her as a human being. But I am not in an emotional place to deal with the outrage by some around my participation in this project. So I have decided to pull out.”

Keen to make things completely clear as to her quitting the production, Cox then added:

“To be clear I am no longer involved in any capacity in Sell. Buy, Date. I have to take care of my mental, physical and emotional health. This is all I have to say on the matter.”

Here’s the key interchange (below):

Self care comes first, though. Here’s hoping Laverne finds peace within and takes the time she needs!

For what it’s worth, Jones herself responded with a sweet, supportive message to Cox’s announcement that she was backing out of the doc. The Tony Award-winning solo performer tweeted back at Laverne this message (below):

“I’m so grateful to you Laverne for coming on the journey with me thus far, and I’m looking forward to continuing my work on the film, and only ask that everyone give Laverne her space while keeping an open mind about the project before judging it.”

What do U think about Laverne’s decision here, Perezcious readers? It certainly made the most vocal opponents on social media happy — was it the right move, though?

Sound off with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)…

