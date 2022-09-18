Lea Michele Hilariously Plays Into The Rumor That She Can’t Read In New TikTok Video!

This is too funny!

While home recovering from COVID-19, Lea Michele finally joined TikTok with her first-ever post recreating a viral video from Javi Rodriguez that joked about her opening night performance in Funny Girl on Broadway as Don’t Rain on My Parade plays in the background. You can ch-ch-check it out below:

And it looks like the 36-year-old actress did not waste a second sharing a follow-up video on the platform – this time, playing into one of the biggest conspiracy theories about her! The clip, posted on Sunday, features Lea pretending to be on the phone while lip-syncing to a popular sound from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But the caption is what has everyone going wild right now. Presumably referring to her friend and former Spring Awakening co-star Jonathan Groff, it reads:

“Calling Jonathan to read me the comments on my first TikTok.”

OMG. Watch it below (below):

Obviously, the joke is about the viral theory on social media that she cannot read, which started in 2017 from a fan-made Facebook Live video. This new video comes at an inneresting time, though, because the Glee alum recently expressed to The New York Times how she is still upset over the rumor, saying:

“I went to ‘Glee’ every single day; I knew my lines every single day. And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”

Guess she is able to laugh at it now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

