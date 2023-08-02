Leah Remini Is Suing The Church Of Scientology After 17 Years Of Alleged 'Harassment, Intimidation, Surveillance, & Defamation'

Leah Remini has announced she’s suing the Church of Scientology.

On Wednesday, the 53-year-old actress took to X (Twitter) to share some “important news” with everyone. In the lengthy post, she revealed she filed a lawsuit against the church and its leader, David Miscavige:

“I wanted to share some important news. After 17 years of harassment, intimidation, surveillance, and defamation, I am filing a lawsuit against Scientology and David Miscavige.”

The King of Queens alum went on to say that the church’s alleged attempts to “silence” her haven’t worked, and she will continue to fight for the “victims” of the “cult with a tax exemption and billions in assets”:

“While advocating for victims of Scientology has significantly impacted my life and career, Scientology’s final objective of silencing me has not been achieved. While this lawsuit is about what Scientology has done to me, I am one of thousands of targets of Scientology over the past seven decades. People who share what they’ve experienced in Scientology, and those who tell their stories and advocate for them, should be free to do so without fearing retaliation from a cult with tax exemption and billions in assets.”

She continued and said the press, as well as families of Scientology members, law enforcement, and those in the entertainment industry, shouldn’t face an alleged “sophisticated intelligence operation” from the church — one that she claims destroys “lives and careers”:

“The press has a right to report about Scientology without facing a sophisticated intelligence operation from Scientology to destroy their personal lives and their careers. Law enforcement authorities have a right to investigate crimes in Scientology without fear that they will lose their jobs. Children, mothers, fathers, aunts, and uncles have a right to request welfare checks on their family members without fear of an operation activated against them by Scientology for doing so. Those in the entertainment business should have a right to tell jokes and stories without facing an operation from Scientology which uses its resources in Hollywood to destroy their lives and careers.”

Leah finished up her statement by saying she’s doing this to help those who don’t have a way to “fight back”:

“With this lawsuit, I hope to protect the rights afforded to them and me by the Constitution of the United States to speak the truth and report the facts about Scientology without fear of vicious and vindictive retribution, of which most have no way to fight back.”

As we’ve previously covered, the Kevin Can Wait star has been very outspoken about her experiences with Scientology for years. July marked a decade since she made the decision to leave the church, and ever since then she’s advocated for others who have left, and has spoken out against what she calls corrupt practices within the organization.

In legal docs filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by PageSix on Wednesday, the People Puzzler host alleges the church “stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated” her, as well as created “intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors via hundreds of Scientology-controlled and -coordinated social media accounts that exist solely to intimidate and spread misinformation” against her. The documents go on to claim her friends, colleagues, and family have also been “incessantly harassed, threatened, intimidated, and embarrassed”.

Wow… so, so awful to hear. What do U think about Leah taking the step to sue Scientology after all these years, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

